Noir Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $462,056.80 and approximately $877.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00218046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00036215 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.94 or 0.04469870 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,512,319 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

