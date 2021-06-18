Noku Price Tops $0.22 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $7,119.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00059433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.84 or 0.00740518 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00083105 BTC.

About Noku

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

