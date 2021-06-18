noob.finance Price Hits $1.51 on Exchanges ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $33,011.82 and approximately $113.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One noob.finance coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00004145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00057363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00136350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00181116 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,561.25 or 1.00416797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00847857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

