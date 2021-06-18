Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of Monster Beverage worth $389,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of MNST opened at $92.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.33.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

