Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,554,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Prudential Financial worth $414,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 240,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 549,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

