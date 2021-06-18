Northern Trust Corp Has $368.12 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.54% of Nucor worth $368,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $785,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

NUE opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,478 shares of company stock worth $19,951,372. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

