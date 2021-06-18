Northern Trust Corp Has $371.49 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of State Street worth $371,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

NYSE:STT opened at $82.78 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.



State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

