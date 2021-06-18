Northern Trust Corp Has $375.73 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,980 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of MSCI worth $375,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $505.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.50 and a fifty-two week high of $506.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.