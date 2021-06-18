Northern Trust Corp Has $393.18 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of L3Harris Technologies worth $393,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $137,707,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $107,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $224.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.04.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.