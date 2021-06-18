Northern Trust Corp Has $409.90 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,708,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Carrier Global worth $409,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $47.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

