Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,285 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $377,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of PXD opened at $157.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

