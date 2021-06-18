Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,833,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 332,120 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.36% of JD.com worth $407,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $73.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

