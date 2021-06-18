Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,084 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $393,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY opened at $537.54 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $409.17 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $537.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

