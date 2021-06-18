Northern Trust Corp Sells 37,419 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,894,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,419 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Aptiv worth $399,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,886 shares of company stock worth $1,853,816 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.74. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

