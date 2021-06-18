Northern Trust Corp Sells 80,390 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,614,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80,390 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of PPG Industries worth $392,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $171.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.14 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.