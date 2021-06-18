Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,033,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of IHS Markit worth $390,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 99,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after acquiring an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

INFO opened at $110.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.70.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

