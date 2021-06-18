Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,185,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Kinder Morgan worth $369,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

KMI opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

