Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Trading Down 6.3%

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $126.31 and last traded at $126.31. 2,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.84.

Several research firms recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after purchasing an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after purchasing an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

