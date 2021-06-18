NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Price Down 3.9%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.79. 5,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 812,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. NOW’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

