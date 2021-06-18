Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) Insider Buys £148.98 in Stock

Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £148.98 ($194.64).

On Monday, April 12th, David Ritchie Ferguson bought 80 shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of Nucleus Financial Group stock opened at GBX 189.50 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. Nucleus Financial Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.25 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £144.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.52.

Nucleus Financial Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

