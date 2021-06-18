Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading 43.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $14.15 million and $407,111.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.00743874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083320 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

