NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 90,549 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

BATS NULV opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.