NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 3% on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $900.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $770.00 and last traded at $768.50. Approximately 167,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,736,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $746.29.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 92,414 shares of company stock worth $59,176,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $626.12. The stock has a market cap of $476.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

