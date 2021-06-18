NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,982,006 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,683,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.89% of NXP Semiconductors worth $1,607,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.98. The stock had a trading volume of 49,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

