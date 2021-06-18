Nyerium Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $95,961.51 and $18.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

