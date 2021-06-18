Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading 93.1% Higher

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s share price traded up 93.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $5.89. 5,859,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,674,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -1.23.
Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.
