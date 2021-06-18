Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading 93.1% Higher

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s share price traded up 93.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $5.89. 5,859,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,674,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -1.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 388.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.