Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.05.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

