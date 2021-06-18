OctoFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $328,941.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for about $10.94 or 0.00030506 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $328,941.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.14 or 0.00744985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083278 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

