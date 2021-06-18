Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 5,950,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

OCUL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.15. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after buying an additional 525,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 232,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 104,147 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

