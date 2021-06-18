Oddz (ODDZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $1.11 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00057656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00180117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.46 or 0.00870748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,539.06 or 1.00321814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.