Odyssey (OCN) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $204,243.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00059084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00731636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00083979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

