Offshift (XFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59,213.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $59,213.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,864.42 or 0.99903633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00074309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002716 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

