Oikos One Day Volume Reaches $97,089.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 7% against the dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $97,089.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00136057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00181775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,535.27 or 1.00298912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00854449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 175,842,379 coins and its circulating supply is 155,744,638 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

