Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Short Interest Down 13.9% in May

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 2,859,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,337. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

