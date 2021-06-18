Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post sales of $34.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.14 million to $34.26 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $141.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.13 million to $141.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $180.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.09 million to $183.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLO. William Blair began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at $880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at $660,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

