Olyseum (OLY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22,234.00

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Olyseum has a total market cap of $25.12 million and approximately $22,234.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00184399 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00872030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,192.50 or 0.99949741 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,390,006 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

