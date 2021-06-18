OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $645.86 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $645.86 million and $173.91 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.61 or 0.00012947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00149453 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000076 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.