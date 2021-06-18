Omni Price Hits $4.32 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00011554 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $19.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00435273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,225 coins and its circulating supply is 562,909 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

