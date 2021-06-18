On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 435 ($5.68).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Libertas Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:OTB traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 347 ($4.53). 736,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.46. The company has a market cap of £546.58 million and a P/E ratio of -12.53.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

