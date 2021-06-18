Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Up 17.8% in May

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ONCT remained flat at $$5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 633,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,306. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $260.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.