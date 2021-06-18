OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of OneWater Marine worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $40.91 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $615.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,551 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

