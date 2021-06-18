Open Governance Token Reaches One Day Volume of $816,923.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $816,923.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.45 or 0.00741202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00083914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042811 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

