Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,948 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $183,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

