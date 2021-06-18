Oppenheimer Weighs in on Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.54.

SAR opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $290.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.69. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $2,569,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

