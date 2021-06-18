OptionRoom 24-Hour Volume Tops $204,336.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $204,336.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00135160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00180301 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.00871957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,567.43 or 1.00029021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OptionRoom

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

