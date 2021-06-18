OptiToken (OPTI) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One OptiToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptiToken has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. OptiToken has a total market capitalization of $157,535.36 and approximately $3,673.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00059179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00136108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00183769 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,340.33 or 1.00299734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002957 BTC.

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 coins and its circulating supply is 29,799,060 coins. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

