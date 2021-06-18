ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post sales of $65.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.55 million and the lowest is $65.20 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $56.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $270.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $292.97 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $15,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 479,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 431,112 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 28,225.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,071 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.29 on Friday. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $897.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.