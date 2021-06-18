Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Trading Down 12%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF)’s share price traded down 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.57. 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 26,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Orbia Advance in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

