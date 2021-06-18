Orbit Chain Market Cap Tops $452.42 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $452.42 million and approximately $21.71 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.02 or 0.00722841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00042643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00082529 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.