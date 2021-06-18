Orbital Energy Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Orbital Energy Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orbital Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OEG. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEG opened at $4.67 on Friday. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEG. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Orbital Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

